CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Happy Birthday, Rickey Smiley!

To celebrate Rickey’s birthday, the show got together to surprise him with Toni Braxton!

She joined to sing and wish him a happy birthday and also to get on Da Brat.  Everyday Brat imitates Toni’s song, “Do It” and she calls her out saying she sounds like Elvis Presley.

Watch the video to hear Rickey’s surprise and Toni making his day!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

New Rickey Smiley Graphics

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

13 photos Launch gallery

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Continue reading Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 6 hours ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 7 hours ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 8 hours ago
08.10.20
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric…
 8 hours ago
08.10.20
13 items
Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 11 hours ago
08.10.20
John David Washington Explains Why He Used To…
 12 hours ago
08.10.20
Support A Breastfeeding Mom With Lansinoh’s #MamaPromise
 12 hours ago
08.10.20
The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This…
 13 hours ago
08.10.20
Are You Cleaning Your Phone Properly?
 13 hours ago
08.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With…
 3 days ago
08.07.20
Black Tony Finally Explains Why He Never Comes…
 3 days ago
08.07.20
Secure The Bag: Keke Palmer Announces She Will…
 4 days ago
08.06.20
Front Page News: Black Children Are 3 Times…
 4 days ago
08.06.20
Hot Spot: Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Rape…
 4 days ago
08.06.20
Close