Tamar Braxton Released From WE Tv Contract, Reality Show Will Still Air

Tamar Braxton is no longer part of the WE Tv family.

The network released a statement on Friday (July 31) saying that while Braxton was an important part of their network, her health and recovery are far more important than working for the network.

“Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade,” the statement began. “As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”

WE Tv did confirm that her reality series, Get Ya Life! is still set to premiere on Septemeber 10th. The show was originally set to air on July 30 but was delayed following Braxton’s alleged suicide attempt earlier this month.

Braxton released a statement of her own on Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since she attempted to end her life.

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid,” she wrote. “I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored.”

She added, “However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

