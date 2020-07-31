Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No Limit Records Playlist [Listen]

Established in 1991, No Limit records went on to become a powerhouse in Hip-Hop. Led by its founder Percy “Master P” Miller and his brother’s Slikk The Shocker and C-Murder, the label made stars out of artists including Mia X and Mystikal. It also became a home for rapper Snoop Dogg after his stint (and beef) with Death Row Records. What No Limit did for the south along with Atlanta and Houston was make it a recognized regional powerhouse.

One of the most underrated pieces in the history of No Limit was bringing artists together. One of the geniuses of Master P was compilation albums such as “West Coast Bad Boyz” and “Down South Hustlers: Bouncin’ and Swingin.” These albums were album connect No Limit artists with major acts in the south and west coast such as UGK, E-40, and Westside Connection. On Wednesday, July 29th, BET will air a five-part docuseries recounting the journey of one of the biggest independent labels in music history.

To get you ready we asked people about their favorite No Limit songs, gathered them, and created one massive playlist to listen and reminisce. Listen below and let us know what songs we should add!

