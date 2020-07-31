Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No Limit Records Playlist [Listen]

Listen below and let us know what songs we should add!

Entertainment News
| 07.31.20
Dismiss
THE SOURCE HIP-HOP MUSIC AWARDS

Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty

Established in 1991, No Limit records went on to become a powerhouse in Hip-Hop. Led by its founder Percy “Master P” Miller and his brother’s Slikk The Shocker and C-Murder, the label made stars out of artists including Mia X and Mystikal. It also became a home for rapper Snoop Dogg after his stint (and beef) with Death Row Records. What No Limit did for the south along with Atlanta and Houston was make it a recognized regional powerhouse.

One of the most underrated pieces in the history of No Limit was bringing artists together. One of the geniuses of Master P was compilation albums such as “West Coast Bad Boyz” and “Down South Hustlers: Bouncin’ and Swingin.” These albums were album connect No Limit artists with major acts in the south and west coast such as UGK, E-40, and Westside Connection. On Wednesday, July 29th, BET will air a five-part docuseries recounting the journey of one of the biggest independent labels in music history.

To get you ready we asked people about their favorite No Limit songs, gathered them, and created one massive playlist to listen and reminisce. Listen below and let us know what songs we should add!

 

Listen To Some Dude… on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts!

RELATED: No Limit Noodles: Master P Is Launching His Own Ramen Company

RELATED: Voices: Master P Gets Ready For “I Got The Hook Up 2” & Talks Nipsey Hussle & Zion Williamson

RELATED: Make ‘Em Say Unghhh: Master P Announces Mega-Deal With Lionsgate Studios To Produce Biopic

Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No Limit Records Playlist [Listen]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Do Husbands Ruin Women’s Careers? [VIDEO]
 2 hours ago
07.31.20
Black Woman News Anchor Makes History As First…
 2 hours ago
07.31.20
California Pizza Kitchen Files For Bankruptcy After Loss…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
Naya Rivera Appearing On 'The View'
Naya Rivera Makes Her Final TV Appearance On…
 4 hours ago
07.31.20
Tamar Braxton Releases Her First Statement Since Suicide…
 5 hours ago
07.31.20
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Asks Judge To…
 9 hours ago
07.31.20
Beyonce’ Celebrates Black Is King By Releasing ‘Already’…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Oprah Passes On September Cover To Pay Tribute…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Tank Dog Salute! Check Out Some Dude’s No…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Brandy Reveals Her Most Personal Album Yet With…
 10 hours ago
07.31.20
Eva’s Corner: Do You Always Have To Take…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
13 items
Happy Anniversary To Steph & Ayesha Curry! Here…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Beyonce Is Coming…
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Why Is It #PrayForYe But Jokes For Meg?
 1 day ago
07.30.20
Close