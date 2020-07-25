National
Prayers Up: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Hospitalized

According to reports, Hip-Hop legend Biz Markie has been in a Maryland-area hospital for weeks due to a serious illness. A representative from Biz’s camp says the illness is not Coronavirus COVID-19 related.

TMZ reports that while his condition is unclear, it appears to be serious. Biz burst on the scene with his 1988 debut album “Big Fun In The Big Town” with the songs “Nobody Beats The Biz” and

Vapors.” The next year, Biz released “The Biz Never Sleeps” which featured his biggest hit, the classic “Just a Friend.” Known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop,” Biz is also a famed DJ and beat-boxer.

On Friday, The Sugarhill Gang performed with Melle Mel and Trouble Funk to bring in the opening of The Hip-Hop Museum Pop Up at the Blind Whino SW Arts Club at 700 Delaware Avenue SW. The month-long celebration of Hip-Hop began with live performances by the Sugarhill Gang, Melle Mel, and Grandmaster Caz, who were all signed to Sugarhill Records in the early 1980s. This pop up will give fans a look at the genre of music that has impacted the world.

Close