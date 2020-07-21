CLOSE
KiKi Talks About 3 Things White People Do In Scary Movies [WATCH]

We can always depend on KiKi to keep it real and today she’s saying everything we’ve always been thinking.  If you think about all the scary movies you’ve seen, white people are most likely seen doing each of these things.

KiKi points out that these are things black people would never do because we know better.

Can you guess what three things are on the list?

 

