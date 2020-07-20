Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy With Colorful Maternity Photos

After teasing fans wits cryptic messages on Instagram, Nicki Minaj announced she is indeed pregnant. The Queen rapper posted a colorful maternity photo debuting her baby bump just 20 minutes ago and the image already has over 1 million likes. “Omg Nicki” is currently trending on Twitter news about the pregnancy makes it’s way around the social sphere.
Minaj went back to her signature cotton candy hair for the shoot while rocking a bedazzled bikini top in the fun photos. She poses with mermaid blue hair in another.
“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. ” she captioned the below photo.
Fans have long been speculating the queen Barb was expecting. She’s been keeping a low profile aside from dropping a verse on Tekashi 69’s Trolls and appearing in the music video.
Minaj married her old high school sweetheart Kenneth Petty in October and it looks like they were working overtime in the bedroom.
