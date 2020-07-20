Here at Hello Beautiful, we live for Black-owned brands that shake up the industry. And when we learned that The Crayon Case, the brand that made $1.3 million in just one hour, is set to launch a new makeup product, we had to share all of the tea. After all, there is no better way to uplift Black brands than to show our support with our coins.

Makeup lovers know that sometimes it can be hard to create a makeup beat with the use of one eyeshadow palette. Some palettes only feature bold shades, while others only offer neutral eyeshadow shades with one or two cool-toned offerings. So, the news that the brand is launching The Blush Binder quickly piqued our interests.

While you may be thinking that an array of blushes won’t do much for your makeup, the good folks over at The Crayon Case has put a unique spin on the concept.

Featuring three pages of 18 large-pans of blush, each color variant gives you the ability to mix and match to create different makeup looks. From colorful hues like oft pinks, bright oranges, and neutral offerings like soft browns and other gorgeous transition shades, this palette may become your go-to palette for all of your eye makeup and blush looks.

We also love that the packaging serves up the perfect dose of nostalgia. While the new offering is titled The Blush Binder, it actually resembles binder you’d use back when you were in grade school.

Perfect for makeup lovers who love to play with color or prefer to rock soft glam makeup, The Blush Binder will get you together with ease. It’s set to release on August 7th at 12a.m. CST. So you have more than enough time to get your coins together to pick up this new drop.

What say you? Will you be adding The Blush Binder to your makeup collection? Let’s discuss in the comment section below.

#BEAUTYTALK: The Crayon Case Is Launching The Multi-Use Blush Binder Palette was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

