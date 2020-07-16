Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt joins the show to discuss the after-effects of the Breonna Taylor sit-in protest on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in Louisville. Merritt works closely with activist and co-founder of Until Freedom, Tamika Mallory, and says all protestors that were arrested were released and are safe.

Listen to Merritt discuss the steps that should happen next with this case and how we should continue to fight for Breonna Taylor.

Civil Rights Attorney Lee Merritt Discusses The Breonna Taylor Protest Charges [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com