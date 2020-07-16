The Michelle Obama Podcast Is Coming Later This Month!

If you can’t have enough of hearing the former First Lady in your ear, things are looking up! Michelle Obama’s podcast is headed your way on July 29th, so mark your calendars and download Spotify!

Topics will include relationships that make us who we are, the challenges and joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times and the growth we experience when we lean on the people around us.

“What I love about these conversations that is that they’re topics and issues that we’re all dealing with no matter what is going on. Whether that’s a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race,” Obama said.

“My hope is that this podcast can be a place for us to sort through the answers to the questions we’re all trying to answer. A place to open up and be a little vulnerable and have some fun along the way.”

The content will be free on Spotify.

