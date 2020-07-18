Video has surfaced of an altercation at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Three women from Philly are being accused of attacking a Spirit Airlines employee on there way back from Florida. Eyewitnesses say that the fight occurred due to the baggage fee charge at the gate. They CLEARLY did not want to pay that fee. The three Philly Girls had to pay an extra $30 dollars since they did not check-in online.

The fighting started off with throwing shoes at the employee and then they took it to another level.

Broward Sheriff responded to a disturbance inside the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

More news to come as the story develops.

Three Women Arrested For Attacking An Spirit Airlines Employee was originally published on rnbphilly.com