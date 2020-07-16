Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama Podcast” On Spotify

Our favorite First Lady is launching a podcast!
“The Michelle Obama Podcast” will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29 focusing on meaningful relationships and conversations. It is the first podcast to come from Spotify’s deal with Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Michelle Obama‘s podcast will explore relationships with friends, siblings, partners, and mentors and how they shape us along with the relationships with ourselves and health.
The podcast’s description says, “Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most.”
In a statement, Obama says she wants the series “can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives.”
“Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations — and hard conversations — with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another,” she shared.
SEE ALSO:
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
22 photos Launch gallery
Flotus Fashion: Michelle Obama’s $3,900 Balenciaga Boots Break The Internet
1. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 1 of 22
2. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 2 of 22
3. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Sarah Jessica ParkerSource:Getty 3 of 22
4. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 4 of 22
5. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6Source:Getty 5 of 22
6. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 6 of 22
7. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 7 of 22
8. Michelle Obama 'Becoming' book tour stop in San JoseSource:Getty 8 of 22
9. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 9 of 22
10. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 10 of 22
11. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 11 of 22
12. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLESource:Getty 12 of 22
13. Michelle Obama visits UKSource:Getty 13 of 22
14. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 14 of 22
15. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 15 of 22
16. Becoming: An Intimate Conversation With Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 16 of 22
17. Michelle Obama Discusses Her New Book 'Becoming' With Moderator Valerie JarrettSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Michelle Obama Visits Boston-Area Community CenterSource:Getty 18 of 22
19. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Michelle Obama Promotes Her New Book In New York CitySource:Getty 20 of 22
21. BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-MICHELLE-EDUCATIONSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Michelle Obama Visits Pupils At The Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School In North LondonSource:Getty 22 of 22
Our Forever First Lady Launches “The Michelle Obama Podcast” On Spotify was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com