Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills, YBN Cordae & More Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville

Eighty-seven people including celebrities such as Porsha Williams, Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, rapper YBN Cordae, Yandy Smith, Tamika Mallory and more were arrested Tuesday (July 14) and charged with a felony after protesting on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The protestors were demanding that charges be brought against the officers involved in the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Hundreds marched from Ballad High School in Louisville, according to WLKY-TV to Cameron’s home with numerous demonstrators sitting and standing on the Kentucky Attorney General’s lawn, demanding justice for Taylor. The protestors were asked to leave by the police but many chose to stay. Those who held firm were arrested without incident.

“In total, 87 people were arrested,” LMPD said in their statement. “Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation).”

On Instagram, Williams shared a photo she took with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer after she and others were released from police custody. “It was my pleasure! I love you and as always praying for you Ms.Tamika Palmer…,” Williams wrote. “Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting and seeing your family.”

Cameron, who has been vocal about not succumbing to “celebrity pressure” in regards to the case, said his office will “continue with a thorough and fair investigation” into Taylor’s death.

“The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate,’” Cameron added. “That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”

The 26-year-old Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment on March 13 after officers entered her home via a no-knock warrant. Officers claimed they knocked on the door and announced themselves and only started shooting after they were shot at by Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. Taylor’s family has said in a lawsuit against the city that the officers did not identify themselves and Walker thought someone was attempting to break in.

Only one officer, Brett Hankerson, has been fired in connection with the case. Two others have been placed on administrative leave.

Porsha Williams, Kenny Stills, YBN Cordae & More Arrested At Breonna Taylor Protest In Louisville was originally published on theboxhouston.com

