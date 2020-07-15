CLOSE
Trying To Keep Your Kids Engaged Over The Summer? Here’s A Free Option!

12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019

Source: @koolvision / @koolvision for Radio One Digital

UNC-TV and the NC Department of Public Instruction are partnering to support school-age children learning at home by providing free, curriculum-informed, over-the-air content that is widely accessible to students—especially those with limited or no internet access.

Each weekday, two blocks of programs on UNC-TV’s North Carolina Channel will serve students: fourth through eighth grade, from 11 AM-2 PM, and ninth through twelfth grade, from 2 PM-5 PM (actual times may vary, please check the weekly schedule online here).

These educational program blocks are available on the North Carolina Channel, available statewide for free over-the-air, through cable providers and streamed online here.

Get all of the details here.

 

 

