Every day we are learning new information about coronavirus and our favorite Hip-Hop doctor, Dr. MJ Collier is here keeping us updated.

He shares everything you need to know about different supplements and vitamins to boost your immune system.

Listen to hear the various substances you need in your medicine cabinet to take extra preventable measures. Also if you test positive for the virus in the future, taking these supplements can help your system fight the virus faster and easier.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Shares How To Boost Your Immune System [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com