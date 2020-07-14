CLOSE
Tamera Mowry-Housely Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’ Talk Show

After six seasons, Tamera Mowry-Housely announced that she’s leaving the daytime talk show, The Real.

She took to her Instagram to say that she’s embarking on a new journey.

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at ‘The Real.’ The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Award and a Daytime Emmy,” she wrote on Instagram. “However, all good things must come to an end, and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from ‘The Real.’ To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

 

Her exit comes after co-host, Amanda Seales also decided to depart from the show after only six months. Back in 2016, Tamar Braxton also left the show with a dramatic exit. Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton, and Loni Love remain as the co-hosts.

In 2019, The Real was renewed for two more seasons.

Tamera Mowry-Housely Announces She’s Leaving ‘The Real’ Talk Show  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

