Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Charlie Wilson joins the show with high energy and lots of laughs! Premiering his new single, “One I Got”, our famous uncle remixed a classic and made another hit.

He talks about how he was inspired for this record, his favorite The GAP Band song, and what he thinks about today’s R&B singers.

While in quarantine he says he’s praying and feels like he’s on vacation feeling like he finally has the time to take it easy and write hit records.

Charlie Wilson Talks New Music, Being In Quarantine, & New School R&B [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

