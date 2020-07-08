Kids At Raleigh Summer Camp May Have Been Exposed To COVID-19

A person who was at a Raleigh youth summer camp on the first day it opened, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to WNCN.

It’s not known if the person who tested positive was a camper or a staff member, but reports indicate that the person’s first day was the first day of the camp.

“The reaction from staff was one of disappointment and concern because we felt that we had put all of our safety precautions in place to not only protect our campers but also our staff and so hat what we understand that what we had in place there was no way we could’ve caught what happened with this particular individual,” said Oscar Carmona, director of the Raleigh Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department.

“I think it was unavoidable, but that doesn’t necessary mean we can’t figure out ways we can step up our precautions,” Carmona said.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark