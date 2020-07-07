CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed on Twitter Monday (July 6) that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she wrote on Twitter “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus.

“You can’t assume that this is seasonal allergies,” Bottoms said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We all need to get tested and in my case, tested regularly. This was my second test within a month. I was tested right after the funeral of Rayshard Brooks because I was in a large crowd and then I was tested again. And now I’ve tested positive.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

RELATED: Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers

RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19 At Age 41

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Halle Berry Backs Out Of Transgender Role After…
 50 mins ago
07.07.20
11 items
Bring ‘Em Out! T.I. Wants All The Smoke…
 5 hours ago
07.07.20
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive…
 6 hours ago
07.07.20
Front Page News: The Fourth Of July Brought…
 20 hours ago
07.06.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…
 21 hours ago
07.06.20
Black Tony Scammed People Out Of Rickey Smiley…
 22 hours ago
07.06.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her…
 22 hours ago
07.06.20
9 items
Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole…
 22 hours ago
07.06.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…
 23 hours ago
07.06.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…
 23 hours ago
07.06.20
Shut Up Already! 50 Cent Says Black Women…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
Phaedra Parks Explains Why She’s Celibate With Her…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
13 items
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]
 1 day ago
07.06.20
Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing…
 1 day ago
07.06.20
Close