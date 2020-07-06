CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Front Page News: The Fourth Of July Brought Gun Violence Across The Country [WATCH]

Over the weekend, the holiday didn’t bring good news.  An influx of gun violence happened across the country.  67 people in Chicago were shot, a mother in Detriot lost her life, and an 11-year-old boy was shot in D.C.

On top of lives lost to gun violence, coronavirus has not taken a break.  The United States is now one of the top countries steadily growing in cases along with India and Brazil. States like Texas, California, South Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona hospitals are currently booked with COVID-19 hospitalization even after president 45 keeps downplaying the virus.  

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Aaryn, Rickey Smiley's daughter

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley's daughter Aaryn has grown up right before our eyes! Here's a look at Rickey's beautiful baby girl over the years... Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  RELATED: Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] RELATED: Rickey Smiley Shows His Daughter Aaryn The High School He Graduated From [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Front Page News: The Fourth Of July Brought Gun Violence Across The Country [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Front Page News: The Fourth Of July Brought…
 4 hours ago
07.06.20
What Is Blackout Day? Here’s What You Need To…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Black Tony Scammed People Out Of Rickey Smiley…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Lizzo Claps Back At Homeowner Who Kicked Her…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
9 items
Twinning! 9 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Stole…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…
 7 hours ago
07.06.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…
 8 hours ago
07.06.20
Shut Up Already! 50 Cent Says Black Women…
 9 hours ago
07.06.20
Phaedra Parks Explains Why She’s Celibate With Her…
 9 hours ago
07.06.20
13 items
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]
 10 hours ago
07.06.20
Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing…
 10 hours ago
07.06.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston…
 10 hours ago
07.06.20
Frederick Douglass Statue Ripped Down In Rochester, New…
 12 hours ago
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified
 12 hours ago
07.06.20
Close