CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing Love To Offset Using Rasheeda’s “Marry Me” [WATCH]

If you happened to forget why we all love Cardi B so much, she dropped a reminder over the weekend. Cardi took to Instagram Saturday to share a video that pretty much tells us all we need to know about why Offset had to marry her.

Cardi captioned the hilarious clip, “B*tch I done did my first TikTok well my first one was the wrap challenge… @offsetyrn zoonotic my get gassed”.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

And gassed he undoubtedly had to be, watching Cardi gyrate next to photo after photo of her hip hop hubby.

If you didn’t already know, the song is a Rasheeda classic — and the Atlanta rapper made her way to Cardi’s comments to let her know:

“You are absolutely crazyyyyyy, this made my day!!”

Rasheeda’s friend Tiny was also in Cardi’s comments, tagging her friend along with an ” Ayeeeee!!”

Has there ever been an entertainer who is as much fun as Cardi B? We really don’t think so. Maybe Whitney Houston when she and Bobby were still deeply in love and funny as hell.

We need more Tik Toks from Cardi though. No lie, we watched this one twelve times in a row.

Who is your favorite rapper on Tik Tok?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

11 photos Launch gallery

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Continue reading Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

Cardi B & Offset Are Twerking Their Way Through Turks and Caicos

It looks like Cardi B is having her best birthday baecation yet! Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The Grammy-winning rapper and husband Offset have been chronicling their recent lovefest vacay to Turks and Caicos…and they are twerking, jet skiing and drinking champagne all throughout the Carribean Islands. Oh, and baby sis Hennessey was also along for the ride. Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Scroll through their vacay pics, you will definitely catch a serious case of FOMO:

Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing Love To Offset Using Rasheeda’s “Marry Me” [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
8-Year-Old Secoriea Turner Fatally Shot Near Location Of…
 3 hours ago
07.06.20
Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due…
 4 hours ago
07.06.20
Shut Up Already! 50 Cent Says Black Women…
 5 hours ago
07.06.20
Phaedra Parks Explains Why She’s Celibate With Her…
 5 hours ago
07.06.20
13 items
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter, Aaryn [PHOTOS]
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Cardi B Hops On Tik Tok Trend Showing…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Rickey Smiley’s Daughter Shot 3 Times In Houston…
 6 hours ago
07.06.20
Frederick Douglass Statue Ripped Down In Rochester, New…
 8 hours ago
07.06.20
Remains Of Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Positively Identified
 8 hours ago
07.06.20
5 items
#MCM : Iman Shumpert!
 9 hours ago
07.06.20
5 Ways To (Not) Celebrate The Fourth Of…
 2 days ago
07.04.20
A July 4th Playlist Of Throwback Jams For…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
On July 3rd, We Celebrate The 1 Year…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
20 items
Jada Pinkett-Smith Calls Herself To The Red Table…
 3 days ago
07.03.20
Close