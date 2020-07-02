CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To The Red Table

Earlier this week, R&B singer August Alsina rocked the internet with news that he was involved in a romantic relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

People were shocked for a variety of reasons. For one reason or another, some were still holding on to the hope that Will and Jada were a strong example of a monogamous marriage. And the thought that they would involve another sexual partner in their union was disappointing.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

But others, including myself, felt disappointed by the notion that if Pinkett-Smith entered Alsina’s life after she was introduced to him by her children and served to help him overcome his Percocet addiction, it would have been inappropriate and even predatory for her to then pursue a sexual relationship with him.

Since August’s admission, both Jada and Will have denied the validity of August’s claims.

And after trending for a full day, with people suggesting that Jada herself engage in some truth-telling, the actress and host tweeted that she’s bringing herself to the Red Table.

She wrote:

We’ll keep you informed as additional details become available.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rihanna And The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Arrivals

Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith's Side Piece

19 photos Launch gallery

Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith's Side Piece

Continue reading Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Side Piece

Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts To August Alsina Being Jada Pinkett-Smith's Side Piece

Social media is having a meme-filled day after the release of the hour-long interview of August Alsina sharing very personal details of his life. https://www.instagram.com/p/CCE4Od9gVY9/?utm_source=ig_embed There are always frequent talks about Jada and Will Smith's relationship, as they've been rumored to be swingers or in an open marriage.  The couple has said they're "life partners" and have voiced that they will not divorce. Since the release of the interview, Twitter has reacted to August sharing that he was deeply in love with the married woman says that Will gave him the blessing. After Twitter digested the video here's what social media had to say...  HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To The Red Table  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Plot Twist: Jada Pinkett-Smith Is Bringing Herself To…
 1 hour ago
07.02.20
Miami Cop Caught On Camera Punching A Black…
 1 hour ago
07.02.20
Really!? Alabama College Students Are Reportedly Throwing ‘COVID…
 2 hours ago
07.02.20
Report: Ghislaine Maxwell, Longtime Friend of Jeffrey Epstein…
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
Will Frack Be Back? Phaedra Parks Responds To…
 6 hours ago
07.02.20
9 items
Happy Birthday Missy Elliott! Top 9 Iconic Missy…
 23 hours ago
07.01.20
19 items
Red Table Talk Twitter Edition: Social Media Reacts…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Young Files For Divorce…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Importance Of Face Coverings With…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
August Alsina Talks Relationship With Jada Pinkett-Smith, Says…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
16 items
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Angelica…
 1 day ago
07.02.20
Why The Allegations Against Essence Magazine Are Heartbreaking
 1 day ago
07.01.20
August Alsina Claims Will Smith “Gave Me His…
 1 day ago
07.01.20
Close