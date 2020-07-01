Calling All Prayer Warriors:

In times like these prayer never hurts. We all need positive space to be free in our good and bad times. Let this be your time to share and receive and understand, none of us are alone.

Submit your prayers and or request below or use hashtag #TheLightPrays on your Instagram post of your video or photo. It will then appear on our prayer wall.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

SHARE THE PRAYER WALL WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY

Find yourself reading these related articles:

Scripture For The Week “Be Nice”

Praying For Better Days

How To Be An Instrument Of Praise [VIDEO]

Am I Praying Right? {OPINION}

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers And Affirmations was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: