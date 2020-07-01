CLOSE
Calling All The Prayer Warriors: Post Your Prayers And Affirmations

Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America

Calling All Prayer Warriors:

In times like these prayer never hurts. We all need positive space to be free in our good and bad times. Let this be your time to share and receive and understand, none of us are alone.

Submit your prayers and or request below or use hashtag #TheLightPrays on your Instagram post of your video or photo. It will then appear on our prayer wall.

Close