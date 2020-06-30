With states like Florida and Texas on the rise, Dr. Collier explains “the second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. Though we are still technically in the first wave, the statistics are shifting. Younger people are now getting more positive test results due to the states opening prematurely.

Listen to the next steps in precautions and vitamins to take to prevent yourself from COVID-19.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Updates: Dr. Collier Explains The Second Wave Of COVID-19 [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com