Eva’s Corner: Don’t Lose Yourself In Your Relationship! [WATCH]

If you’re having trouble in your relationship, today’s Eva’s Corner may help you!

Losing yourself in a marriage or partnership can be a huge deal-breaker because it can lead to resentment of your partner. Eva shares how it’s your responsibility to not get so lost in your partner’s life that you forget about your own. Don’t forget to pour into yourself, fill your passions, and think about yourself because it will only make you and your relationship better.

Eva's Corner: Don't Lose Yourself In Your Relationship! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close