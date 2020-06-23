Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces Ahead Of Emmys Hosting Gig

Jimmy Kimmel‘s blackface past has once again reached the spotlight ahead of his hosting gig with the Emmys, and now his comedic history is being investigated even more with reports that he used the N-word in a Christmas song.

By Tuesday morning #CancelKimmel was trending on Twitter because of a reoccurring skit he starred in for the Comedy Central show “The Man Show”. In the skit, he dressed in blackface as then-NBA star Karl Malone. “The Man Show” ran from 1999 to 2004 and the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” show started airing in 2003.

How did Jimmy Kimmel get away with all these blackface sketches???? pic.twitter.com/Jgka2TELbW — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) June 23, 2020

Kimmel is also up for question after reports that he used the N-word while impersonating Snoop Dogg on a Christmas album. Kimmel revealed that he imitated Snoop Dogg in a January 2013 podcast which was obtained by Fox News. In the podcast, Kimmel also changed the way he talked in an effort to adopt the voice of Black comedian George Wallace. The host of the podcast called it Kimmel’s “crazy black voice.” Kimmel went on to acknowledge that he’s imitated other Black people as well.

The song where Kimmel reportedly imitated Snoop Dogg is from the Christmas album “A Family Christmas In Your Ass,” which derived from the “Kevin & Bean” radio show that aired on KROQ-FM in California. According to Fox News, Kimmel was featured in a version of the track called “Christmas in the LBC”.

The track is filled with depictions of west coast rappers. Ironically, Snoop Dogg is credited as being on the song, however. According to Discogs, Snoop and various artists are credited although the music site doesn’t specify the other names. However, “Jim Kimmel” is credited as a writer for all the “comedy material” on the album accept where noted. Another comedian featured as a writer is former “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart, although he’s not credited on the “Christmas in the LBC” song.

The track includes lines like, “a “fat ni**a in a sleigh giving sh*t away,” referring to Santa Claus, and “me and my ni**as down in the LBC, we’ll smoke that motherf*cking Christmas tree.” It’s still not clear if Snoop or white comedians where rapping certain lines.

Both “Christmas in the LBC” and Kimmel’s blackface skit have been uploaded to YouTube for years, and Kimmel has yet to issue an apology for his past deeds. He’s had plenty of time and awareness considering many politicians and entertainers have constantly been called out for blackface during Halloween times or even election seasons.

Recently, fellow nighttime T.V. host Jimmy Fallon issued an apology for his blackface past after consistent pushback. He tweeted:

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Kimmel’s response to the backlash is to go on vacation with his family.

According to The Hill, Kimmel announced that he’s taking the summer off to spend time with his family after backlash for his blackface skit resurfaced.

“I’m taking this summer off to spend even more time with my family,” Kimmel said from his home studio on Thursday night. “There’s nothing wrong. I’m healthy, my family’s healthy, I just need a couple of months off.”

Kimmel has yet to apologize for his blackface, “crazy Black voice” impersonations, or his alleged N-word-filled Christmas album.

He’s set to host the 2020 Emmys on September 20 on ABC, according to CNN.

