Police Protecting KKKaren While She Threatens To Hang Protestors [Video]

The anti protestor made her intentions very clear when she repeatedly says in the video how she should hang all of the protestors.

Video has surfaced of a group of white people crashing a peaceful protest with a truck full of confederate flags. The anti protestor made her intentions very clear when she repeatedly says in the video how she should hang all of the protestors.

This disturbing video was uploaded via Twitter.

To add insult to injury, there is a police officer in the video clearly protecting the white confederate flag holders from being hurt by protestors. The anti protestors have not been identified as of yet.

Police Protecting KKKaren While She Threatens To Hang Protestors [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

