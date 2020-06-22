CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Cardi B Calls Out Dominicans For Denying Their African Roots [WATCH]

Cardi B is always about the revolution and she’s getting her Latina people in order. She called out Dominicans for not accepting their African ancestors in Spanish.

NeNe Leakes is still saying she didn’t get fired but no one really knows. We will have to see when season 13 premieres.

In other news, LeBron James is getting criticized for spending $52 million on a house and having the largest pool in Los Angeles.

 

Close