CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If I F*** Up Your Monday And Put You In Headlock And Arrest You Right Now?”

US-POLITICS-RACISM-JUNETEENTH

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal spoke about a scary incident with police where he explained how he was threatened by a local police officer for apparently no reason. Beal, with teammates John Wall, Rui Hachimura, and Thomas Bryant along with the WNBA Champion Washington Mystics, lead a Juneteenth Freedom Day march to the front of the Capital One Area where he described the incident.

“He comes up to me and says, ‘What if I fuck up your Monday and put you in a headlock and arrest you. Didn’t do anything… But because I was a black athlete driving a nice vehicle, that’s what he came over with.” Making it clear that these instances of police brutality aren’t isolated cases, he added, “It’s everywhere, and we just have to stop being ignorant to the fact that it exists.”

Beal also spoke on the Black community, systemic racism, and asked a very important question: “How does the black community grow when lives are taken from them unjustly without any consequences?

 

You can watch the entire speech from Beal below.

 

View this post on Instagram

@washmystics

A post shared by Washington Wizards (@washwizards) on

SOURCE: Darren M. Haynes, WUSA 9

RELATED: NBA Player Bradley Beal Hosts 50 Students On Howard University Tour

RELATED: Seven Things To Know About Juneteenth

Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If I F*** Up Your Monday And Put You In Headlock And Arrest You Right Now?”  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Get Your E-Ticket Now! “A Night of Inspiration”…
 28 mins ago
06.22.20
11 items
Happy Birthday Porsha! 11 Times Porsha Williams Gave…
 5 hours ago
06.22.20
Bradley Beal Details Interaction With Police: “What If…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Trump’s Campaign Trail Was Trolled By Teens on…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
22 items
Celebrities Praise The Dads In Their Lives On…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
“This Is Part Of My History” Aunt Jemima’s…
 6 hours ago
06.22.20
Cardi B Calls Out Dominicans For Denying Their…
 9 hours ago
06.22.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…
 10 hours ago
06.22.20
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…
 10 hours ago
06.22.20
Jamie Foxx Shows Off His Body To Prepare…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
A Black Woman Remembers Losing Her Job As…
 3 days ago
06.19.20
9 items
Was Beethoven Black? Twitter Reacts To The Possibility…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
9 items
HBCU Community Upset Netflix’s CEO Donated $120 Million…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited…
 4 days ago
06.18.20
Close