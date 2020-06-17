CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its Name Due To Racist History

Racism is being called out left to right and brands are now feeling it more than ever…even your favorite breakfast.

Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo announced that the popular breakfast line, Aunt Jemima will have a complete rebrand by this fall.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

NBC News reports the company stated in a press release, “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

The 130-year-old brand has encountered criticism numerous times due to featuring Aunt Jemima as a black woman who was dressed as a minstrel character.

Though the company has tried to make changes to the character, Kroepfl said she realizes the changes are “insufficient.”

Conversations of Aunt Jemima spiked after a TikTok posted by @singkirbysing went viral on social media saying “How To Make A Non Racist Breakfast.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Along with new packaging and a new name for the foods, Quaker announced it will donate at least $5 million over five years to support the Black community. This follows after Pepsi announced its $400 million initiative centered around racial justice and equality.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#BoycottFedEx: Black FedEx Workers Confronted By Racist White Man Allegedly Fired For Doing Their Job

15 photos Launch gallery

#BoycottFedEx: Black FedEx Workers Confronted By Racist White Man Allegedly Fired For Doing Their Job

Continue reading #BoycottFedEx: Black FedEx Workers Confronted By Racist White Man Allegedly Fired For Doing Their Job

#BoycottFedEx: Black FedEx Workers Confronted By Racist White Man Allegedly Fired For Doing Their Job

[caption id="attachment_872234" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Antonio Blackwell / Screencap[/caption] A pair of Black men who were working on behalf of FedEx in Georgia filmed an argument between them and a white customer that racially profiled them while they were simply doing their jobs. According to FedEx, the men were not fired by the company and are actually independent contractors, while an activist group started a GoFundMe on behalf of the men. Antonio Blackwell shared a video via Twitter of the exchange between him and the customer after he and another man dropped off packages to a customer’s residence in Leesburg, Ga. According to the GoFundMe page, Blackwell and his coworker were threatened by the customer, who began filming them on camera prompting them to do the same in return. From the GoFundMe page started by GAFollowers: All we did was deliver his package, he was in the house at the time. It was a quick stop and as soon as we were leaving he ran out his house cursing and threatening us. While we were looking confused we just apologized for being on his yard but he keep going on then kept saying he would whoop our black asses and then he told his wife to call the cops. That’s when he pulled out his phone playing victim and that’s when I recorded. Idk what the police did but I posted this video because we go through racism everyday on that route in Leesburg but he was the first one to actually come up and actually threaten us. Adding a new wrinkle to this story, FedEx issued a statement via Twitter regarding the incident and said that the workers were actually hired by a third party working on behalf of the delivery service. “We are aware of the incident in GA that led to the release of two drivers employed by a service provider. We’re offering employment while investigating to ensure an appropriate outcome. We take seriously allegations of discrimination, retaliation, or improper employment actions,” FedEx said in the tweet. As the #BoycottFedEx trend grows and the GoFundMe moving at a rapid clip, folks on Twitter are asking FedEx pointed questions as to why they haven’t addressed the service provider that hired the men or taking a bolder stance on behalf of workers risking their health to get packages to people during the COVID-19 pandemic. GAFollowers says it will split the money raised between Blackwell and the other gentleman Felinzay, whose last name hasn’t been shared. Check out the reactions below from Twitter. https://twitter.com/Toniob38/status/1263077278294163457 — Photo: Screencap/Twitter/GoFundMe

After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its Name Due To Racist History  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Detective Chris Anderson Gives 5 Tips On Driving…
 2 hours ago
06.17.20
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Gets Criticized For Blaming…
 3 hours ago
06.17.20
After 130 Years, Aunt Jemima Will Change Its…
 6 hours ago
06.17.20
Anita Baker Shares Story Of Police Not Protecting…
 8 hours ago
06.17.20
Attorney Justin Miller Addresses The Case Of Rayshard…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Lies That Dudes Be Telling…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
ABC News Exec Under Investigation Due To History…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Enough is Enough: Black Teen, Na’Kia Crawford of…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Eva Marcille Leaves Real Housewives Of Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
06.16.20
Eva’s Corner: How To Handle Love In A…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
Activist Kimberly Jones Shares What Black People Need…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
2 Black Men Found Hanging From A Tree…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
Close