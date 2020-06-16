Live COVID-19 Update From NC Dept. Of Health & Human Services

| 06.16.20
NC DHHS-Division of Public Health just completed a campaign for Cov-19 and Dr. Laws joined Melissa Wade today to talk about Covid-19 Testing, Contact Tracing and Mental Health in our communities.

Dr. Michelle Laws, Asst Director for Consumer Policy and Community  Engagement for the NC Division of Mental Health

Dr. Laws is a native of Chapel Hill, NC and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communications from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Master of Arts Degree in Sociology from North Carolina Central University (Magna Cum Laude); and a PhD in Social and Behavioral Sciences from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine (Phi Kappa Phi).  She is currently the Assistant Director of Consumer Policy and Community Engagement for the NC Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services, within the Department of Health and Human Services.  Dr. Laws’ distinguished professional career includes serving as the Assistant Director for the Community Health Coalition, Inc., which focuses on  improving health outcomes  and eliminating health disparities among African American and historically marginalized populations; the former Executive Director of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP (2014-2016);

Close