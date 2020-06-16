CLOSE
Another Bulk Seafood Sale Happening Friday

Fried Fish meal

Source: VW Pics / Getty

A bulk seafood sale will happen in Cary this Friday, but you will need to pre-order by Wednesday at 5pm.  Here is more information.

The bulk orders that can be made are:

  • Frozen sea scallops (20/30 count, chem free, individually frozen) – $68/5 lb bag
  • Frozen shucked select oysters (frozen quart) – $38/quart
  • Frozen jumbo shrimp, 16/20 count (headless/in shell, individually frozen) – $26/2 lb bag
  • Frozen wild catfish (individually frozen skinless fillets) – $30 for 5 lb bag

*This is a pre-order sale. No refunds will be issued after the pre-order end date. No onsite sales for produce or seafood.

*Pre-orders end Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. EST

*By placing this order you agree to pick up your products at the determined pickup location.

*Pick up location is Fortnight Brewing Co. in Cary, NC. Please enter via W. Chatham Street.

*Pick up is Friday, June 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

*No alternate pick up times or locations will be arranged.

*We had to change our onsite traffic pattern. Please use the links below for directions. If you search for Fortnight Brewing and use the default address, it will bring you to the wrong entrance. Please enter on W. Chatham St. (approximately 500 ft north of the intersection of SW Maynard Rd. and W. Chatham St.)

Google Maps

https://www.google.com/maps/dir/35.7770391,-78.8005969/35.7770284,-78.8006794/@35.7760162,-78.8010545,18.23z/data=!4m2!4m1!3e0 [ncagexports.us17.list-manage.com]

Another Bulk Seafood Sale Happening Friday  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Close