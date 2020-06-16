CLOSE
Raleigh To Vote On Face Mask Requirements

Raleigh will hold a vote Tuesday on whether or not face masks will be required in public areas.  With the number of COVID-19 cases rising many feel it’s time to require mask be worn in public places.  The vote is expected to happen Tuesday during a 1 p.m. virtual meeting.

Orange and Durham counties already have public face-covering requirements. Gov. Roy Cooper has also previously discussed making face coverings in public a state-wide requirement.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reportedly discussed the idea with other mayors and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Ford in a meeting Monday evening.

Source:  ABC11.com

