Raleigh will hold a vote Tuesday on whether or not face masks will be required in public areas. With the number of COVID-19 cases rising many feel it’s time to require mask be worn in public places. The vote is expected to happen Tuesday during a 1 p.m. virtual meeting.

Orange and Durham counties already have public face-covering requirements. Gov. Roy Cooper has also previously discussed making face coverings in public a state-wide requirement.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin reportedly discussed the idea with other mayors and Wake County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Ford in a meeting Monday evening.

Source: ABC11.com

Raleigh To Vote On Face Mask Requirements was originally published on thelightnc.com

