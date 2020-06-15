CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mental Health Awareness

 

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Today we recognize Mental Health Awareness Month with my guest Dr. Tonya Armstrong; licensed psychologist, Minister and author of book which gives black christian women a guide to mental health and wellness.

Tonya D. Armstrong, Ph.D., M.T.S., a native of Durham, North Carolina, is a licensed psychologist and the founder and CEO of The Armstrong Center for Hope (www.armstrongcfh.com), a private group practice of multi-disciplinary mental health professionals cultivating psychological and spiritual wellness for all ages at their Durham and Raleigh locations. Operating as a group practice since 2010, The Armstrong Center for Hope focuses on psychological assessment, individual, couple, and family therapy, consultation, and continuing education. Since 2000, Dr. Armstrong has also served as the Minister of Congregational Care and Counseling at Union Baptist Church (www.myubc.org) in Durham.

Dr. Armstrong received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and music at Yale University, her Doctor of Philosophy degree in clinical psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master of Theological Studies degree from Duke University Divinity School (magna cum laude). In July 2018, Dr. Armstrong began her term as President of the North Carolina Psychological Association, making her the first African American female to lead the organization. She currently serves as their Immediate Past President.

Ever a lover of gospel music, “Dr. T” Tonya Armstrong released in 2009 her debut gospel album, Choose Hope, which is available on iTunes and cdbaby.com. She is also the author of the book/CD set, Blossoming Hope: The Black Christian Woman’s Guide to Mental Health and Wellness and Blossoming Hope Companion: Soothing Songs and Spoken Word Recordings, available on Amazon, Kindle, and cdbaby.com. Dr. Armstrong is a wife of 27 years and mother of a 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Some questions covered in this interview:

1. What are some of the common barriers that can interfere with our wellness, even our mental health?
2. How prevalent are mental health disorders among Black women?
3. How can therapy or counseling maximize our functioning as Black women? Why are we so afraid of getting help?
**  Dr. Armstrong also shares steps we can take to strengthen our journey towards deeper wellness.
Websites:
 
Social Media:
Facebook: @drtonyaarmstrong, @ArmstrongCenterforHope
Instagram: @drtonyaarmstrong
Twitter: @Drtdarmstrong, @ACFHope

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mental Health Awareness  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan…
 5 hours ago
06.15.20
Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna…
 6 hours ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 22 hours ago
06.15.20
Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Will Eva Help Black Tony Go On A…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Too Soon? NBA Players Are In…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
#ForTheDads: The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Congrats! Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In ‘Wake…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Breonna’s Law: Louisville Bans ‘No-Knock’ Warrants After Breonna…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Congressman James Clyburn Explains Voters Suppression And Defunding…
 4 days ago
06.11.20
Attorney Lonita Baker Breaks Down Breonna Taylor’s Misleading…
 4 days ago
06.11.20
Close