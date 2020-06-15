“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mental Health Awareness

Today we recognize Mental Health Awareness Month with my guest Dr. Tonya Armstrong; licensed psychologist, Minister and author of book which gives black christian women a guide to mental health and wellness.

Tonya D. Armstrong, Ph.D., M.T.S., a native of Durham, North Carolina, is a licensed psychologist and the founder and CEO of The Armstrong Center for Hope (www.armstrongcfh.com), a private group practice of multi-disciplinary mental health professionals cultivating psychological and spiritual wellness for all ages at their Durham and Raleigh locations. Operating as a group practice since 2010, The Armstrong Center for Hope focuses on psychological assessment, individual, couple, and family therapy, consultation, and continuing education. Since 2000, Dr. Armstrong has also served as the Minister of Congregational Care and Counseling at Union Baptist Church (www.myubc.org) in Durham.

Dr. Armstrong received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and music at Yale University, her Doctor of Philosophy degree in clinical psychology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a Master of Theological Studies degree from Duke University Divinity School (magna cum laude). In July 2018, Dr. Armstrong began her term as President of the North Carolina Psychological Association, making her the first African American female to lead the organization. She currently serves as their Immediate Past President.

Ever a lover of gospel music, “Dr. T” Tonya Armstrong released in 2009 her debut gospel album, Choose Hope, which is available on iTunes and cdbaby.com. She is also the author of the book/CD set, Blossoming Hope: The Black Christian Woman’s Guide to Mental Health and Wellness and Blossoming Hope Companion: Soothing Songs and Spoken Word Recordings, available on Amazon, Kindle, and cdbaby.com. Dr. Armstrong is a wife of 27 years and mother of a 16-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

Some questions covered in this interview:

1. What are some of the common barriers that can interfere with our wellness, even our mental health?

2. How prevalent are mental health disorders among Black women?

3. How can therapy or counseling maximize our functioning as Black women? Why are we so afraid of getting help?

** Dr. Armstrong also shares steps we can take to strengthen our journey towards deeper wellness.

Websites:

Social Media:

Facebook: @drtonyaarmstrong, @ArmstrongCenterforHope

Instagram: @drtonyaarmstrong

Twitter: @Drtdarmstrong, @ACFHope

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mental Health Awareness was originally published on thelightnc.com

