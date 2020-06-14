CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard Brooks Deadly Shooting [VIDEO]

US: Anger in Atlanta over fatal shooting of black man

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

According to WSBTV, the Atlanta police department has released the body camera from the office who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks, during a police altercation at a Wendy’s in Atlanta off University Avenue. The shooting let to protestors burning down the Wendy’s after a Saturday night protest.

In the video, Brooks can be seen calmly talking with police before the incident turned violent, leading to an officer shooting a fleeing Brooks in the back several times. We do want to warn you that the video is extremely graphic.

Garrett Rolfe, the office who shot Rayshard Brooks has been fired, and Atlanta’s police chief has also resigned. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Atlanta Police Release Body Cam Footage From Rayshard Brooks Deadly Shooting [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Vanessa Bryant Says She Had To Block Fan…
 5 hours ago
06.15.20
Beyonce’ Writes A Letter Demanding Justice For Breonna…
 6 hours ago
06.15.20
Biopic About The Life Of Super Bowl Champion…
 21 hours ago
06.15.20
Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part…
 2 days ago
06.15.20
NBA’s Lonnie Walker Says Cutting Off Dreads Is…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Will Eva Help Black Tony Go On A…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Too Soon? NBA Players Are In…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
#ForTheDads: The Ultimate Father’s Day Gift Guide for…
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Congrats! Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In ‘Wake…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Breonna’s Law: Louisville Bans ‘No-Knock’ Warrants After Breonna…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
Nike Will Recognize Juneteenth As An Official Paid…
 3 days ago
06.12.20
How to Layer Your Skincare Products
 3 days ago
06.15.20
Congressman James Clyburn Explains Voters Suppression And Defunding…
 4 days ago
06.11.20
Attorney Lonita Baker Breaks Down Breonna Taylor’s Misleading…
 4 days ago
06.11.20
Close