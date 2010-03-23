CLOSE
High school girl charged in Wake murder

VIA: WTVD.COM

Wake County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 17-year-old girl in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday.

Detectives say two people were shot on Southhall Extension Road in Raleigh. One of the victims, Nigel Ellison, died at WakeMed. The other victim, Kalife I. Johnson, was treated and released.

Mariah Wisdom of 101 Elmridge Drive is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

Deputies are still looking for her father and brother: Rajal Amed Wisdom, Sr. and Rajal Amed Wisdom, Jr. They also face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Wisdoms is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6911.

