Alicia Keys & John Legend To Take Part In Verzuz Celebration On Juneteenth

"The Night That Changed America: A GRAMMY Salute To The Beatles" - Fixed Show

After taking a week off from Verzuz following “The Healing” with Kirk Franklin and Hezekiah Walker, Swizz Beatz announced on Saturday that John Legend and Alicia Keys would be next up and it would be on the piano keys.

“Let’s celebrate Juneteenth with a special edition #Verzuz! @Aliciakeys vs  @johnlegendon the (piano keys) Friday, June 19th. 8pm est @verzuztv !!” Swizz Beatz wrote on Instagram.

The event taking place on Juneteenth is special for a number of reasons as Juneteenth commemorates the holiday where former Black slaves in Texas discovered they were “free” from caste bondage. The Emancipation Proclamation had been signed in 1863 freeing the slaves but it wasn’t until two years later that all slaves recognized their freedom. It has since become a traditional holiday for Black people.

Keys and Legend’s battle follows some historic matchups including Babyface vs. Teddy RileyHezekiah Walker and Kirk Franklin and Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott. Of all of the Verzuz, Jilly From Philly and the Baduzim singer have the largest audience to date.

 

 

 

Close