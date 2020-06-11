CLOSE
Check Out The List Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Durham

Avance Care – Durham

1821 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkway, Durham, NC 27707

(919) 748-4990

 https://www.avancecare.com/covid-19/testing/

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

CVS Pharmacy

Multiple locations. See website for details

https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Duke Primary Care Croasdaile

1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 24B, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/urgent-care

  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Duke Regional Hospital

3643 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Duke University Hospital

2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710

(919) 385-0429

https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update

  • Appointment Required
  • Physician Order Required
  • Screening Required

Hillandale Road VA Clinic

1824 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 383-6107

https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/

  • Must be active duty military, retired or family member.
  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

Lincoln Community Health Center

1301 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707

(919) 956-4034

https://lincolnchc.org/?page_id=8193

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

Walgreens

3798 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27705

(919) 479-5156

http://walgreens.com/covid19testing

  • Appointment Required
  • Screening Required

 

