Check Out The List Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Durham

Avance Care – Durham
1821 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkway, Durham, NC 27707
(919) 748-4990
https://www.avancecare.com/covid-19/testing/
- Appointment Required
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
CVS Pharmacy
Multiple locations. See website for details
https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Duke Primary Care Croasdaile
1821 Hillandale Road, Suite 24B, Durham, NC 27705
(919) 385-0429
https://www.dukehealth.org/treatments/urgent-care
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
Duke Regional Hospital
3643 N. Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704
(919) 385-0429
https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update
- Appointment Required
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
Duke University Hospital
2301 Erwin Road, Durham, NC 27710
(919) 385-0429
https://www.dukehealth.org/covid-19-update
- Appointment Required
- Physician Order Required
- Screening Required
Hillandale Road VA Clinic
1824 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705
(919) 383-6107
https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/
- Must be active duty military, retired or family member.
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
Lincoln Community Health Center
1301 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707
(919) 956-4034
https://lincolnchc.org/?page_id=8193
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
Walgreens
3798 Guess Road, Durham, NC 27705
(919) 479-5156
http://walgreens.com/covid19testing
- Appointment Required
- Screening Required
Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways
Happy Birthday Sasha Obama! 10 Times She Showed Her Gemini Ways
1. SASHA OBAMA AND HER FATHER AT THE TURKEY PARDON CEREMONY, 2015Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. SASHA OBAMA AND FAMILY POSE FOR HER HIGH SCHOOL PROM PHOTO, 20172 of 10
3. SASHA OBAMA AT THE STATE DINNER, 2016Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. THE FIRST FAMILY AT THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING, 2015Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. SASHA OBAMA AT A PRESIDENTIAL EVENT, 2015Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. SASHA OBAMA AT THE ANNUAL EASTER EGG ROLL, 2009Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. BARACK OBAMA AND HIS DAUGHTERS LOUNGING ON THE SOFA, 2016Source:Pete Souza 7 of 10
8. THE OBAMA GIRLS SHARE A WARM EMBRACE WITH THEIR DADSource:Pete Souza 8 of 10
9. BARACK AND SASHA OBAMA ON ELECTION DAY, 2008Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. BARACK OBAMA AND HIS DAUGHTERS AT TNT CHRISTMAS IN WASHINGTON, 2014Source:Getty 10 of 10
