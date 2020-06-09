CLOSE
RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Leads Black Women Of Bravo’s Black Lives Matter PSA

Black consumers of all kinds are paying very close attention to the brands, businesses, and Black celebrities that are taking action in our nationwide fight against police brutality. And while Bravo has stepped up to the plate with special TV programming to discuss the Black Lives Matter Movement, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s honorary peach Marlo Hampton has gone a step further with a special PSA featuring the Black women of RHOA, Real Housewives of Potomac, and Married To Medicine.

“Becoming a full-time parent to two young Black boys has given me a new outlook on life,” Hampton said in an email statement. “I realize now more than ever that I need to use my to take action against the repeated acts of racism and violence on African American men and women. Black lives matter and it is my duty to work to improve human rights so that my boys and our children can live in a better world.”

Sitting with her nephews, Marlo opens the video asking the question: “Until we receive justice, how can there be peace?” She goes on to say, “We can no longer be silent. We must educate ourselves and others around us. We have to get uncomfortable now in order to get comfortable for lifetimes to come.”

After stating her name and the fact that her life matters, we then see a montage of her reality TV co-stars and other Bravo talent doing the same, from Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille, and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, to Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, and Kandi Burruss. Nene Leakes participated in the PSA as well, saying, “There are things that need to be said out loud, like Black lives matter” which she chanted repeatedly.

Providing actional steps for their fans to take to get involved, Marlo closed out the video saying, “We have to create a change, you guys. We have to use our voices, our resources, and our wallets to make that change.” She and her nephews then ask viewers to make a donation to one of the following organizations to aid in the fight: Know Your Rights CampColor of ChangeNAACP Legal Defense And Education Fund, and the American Civil Liberties Union

Check out the PSA below and tell us what you think.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Leads Black Women Of Bravo’s Black Lives Matter PSA  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

