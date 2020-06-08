Central Park 5 Raymond Santana and Deelishis Get Married In Atlanta

Deelishis and her Exonerated Five sweetie are husband and wife!

The reality star and Raymond Santana tied the knot in Atlanta this Saturday, June 6, in a beautiful ceremony attended by comedienne Pretty Vee, Shamea Morton, Donna Lombardi of “Black Ink Crew” and Kandi Burruss.

Kandi also served as a bridesmaid during the ceremony and posted pics from the celebration noting that she played a part in the Santanas’ union.

As previously reported Deelishis met Raymond at an event hosted by the Tuckers, Kandi, and Todd, and sparks flew immediately when they embraced.

“We met at Todd and Kandi’s event and when I met him I was excited because he was Raymond Santana of the Exonerated Five, I’ve seen the movie and to meet them is like an honor. So I wanted to hug him—and he hugged me different—I said, ‘Wait a minute.’” said Deelishis. “I said that hug was a lil “Oooh!”

After that, Raymond liked Deelishis’ pics on Instagram and SHE slid into HIS DMs, not the other way around before asking him on a date.

Their union comes after the couple went public with their love story in November.

Congrats to the happy couple!

