Watch Here: The MBK Alliance Town Hall With Obama

Watch Live as President Obama and the MBK Alliance have an important conversation about reimagining policing in the wake of continued violence.
Obama will be joined by:
Hon. Eric H. Holder, Jr.
Former U.S. Attorney General, Obama Administration
Rashad Robinson
President, Color of Change
Brittany Packnett Cunningham
NBC News and MSNBC Contributor; Co-Founder, Campaign Zero;
Former Member, President Obama’s 21st Century Policing Task Force
Phillipe Cunningham
City Council Representative, Ward 4, City of Minneapolis
Playon Patrick
Youth Leader, MBK Columbus, OH; Incoming Freshman, The Ohio State University
Watch the town hall here:
