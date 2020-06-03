Urban One’s ‘WE ARE ONE’ Town Hall Addresses Killings Of Black People

Continue reading Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting ‘THUGS’ With ‘Shooting’

[caption id="attachment_3950196" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, May 29 -- Minneapolis protests raged for a third night straight in response to a fired city police officer appearing to kill an unarmed Black man in broad daylight on Memorial Day. As protesters managed to not only breach the police station where the officer worked, they also set it on fire, prompting the president to respond by warning the "THUGS" looting stores and suggesting that he will have them shot. [caption id="attachment_3950193" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Hundreds of protesters took to the Minneapolis streets to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, who witnesses recorded apparently being killed by Derek Chauvin, who, along with three other people were fired on Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department. However, criminal charges have remained elusive since the shooting on Monday, which is part of the reason protesters claimed they were demonstrating. [caption id="attachment_3950195" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Having previously been relatively quiet about the high profile killing of an unarmed and handcuffed Black man by police, Donald Trump resorted to racist tropes in a series of tweets early Friday morning that blamed the situation on "the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey." [caption id="attachment_3950197" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] In a subsequent tweet, Trump threatened to order the U.S. military to shoot the "THUGS" protesting. The second tweet was censored -- but not removed -- by Twitter for violating the social media platform's policy on glorifying violence. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1266231100780744704?s=20 Trump's tweets capped off a night of chaos not just in Minneapolis but also in various cities around the country where protesters used Floyd's death as an opportunity to highlight the police violence against Black people in their hometowns. Protesters also continued to light structures on fire in addition to setting the 3rd precinct aflame. [caption id="attachment_3950194" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] One night after setting a Target and a construction site on fire and reducing them to ash, a restaurant was among the latest structural casualties from the protests. https://twitter.com/EngKelvin3/status/1266296088207560705?s=20 The National Guard was also activated and deployed to Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/StribJany/status/1266281378947063809 Protesters were still clashing with police into the early hours of Friday, according to video footage posted to social media. https://twitter.com/MichaelDoudna/status/1266279693113716738?s=20 A separate fire was reported at the 4th police precinct, too. https://twitter.com/VuHyena/status/1266265697966948354?s=20 A local pharmacy also went up in flames. https://twitter.com/NFerraroPiPress/status/1266257324479373318 https://twitter.com/PaulBlume_FOX9/status/1266244250045313024 Original story: Minneapolis residents woke up Thursday to see their city literally burning as protesters raged and rioted following the police killing of an unarmed Black man earlier this week. https://twitter.com/StarTribune/status/1265925608699092996?s=20 Wednesday was the second straight night of people protesting the Minneapolis Police Department and its officers involved in the death of George Floyd, who was handcuffed on Memorial Day and forced to lie face-down on the street when now-fired cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck until the 46-year-old man was no longer conscious. https://twitter.com/FrostIgneel/status/1265901367664603137?s=20 Aside from people protesting Floyd's killing, his actual killer remained free and avoided any criminal charges and an arrest as of Thursday morning despite the Minneapolis mayor on Wednesday calling for that to happen. https://twitter.com/TPalanuk/status/1265947611489611777?s=20 Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday in no uncertain terms that he thinks Chauvin should be arrested. https://twitter.com/CodyReese_/status/1265933297281929216?s=20 “I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” he said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that.” https://twitter.com/_J_Jizzle/status/1265908005410914304?s=20 While the protests Tuesday night were contentious at times, including protesters being pepper-sprayed and getting shot by rubber bullets, photos and video footage from Wednesday night and into Thursday morning showed evidence of an even more intense demonstration against police violence. https://twitter.com/atSerpentine/status/1265902841308295175?s=20 Multiple buildings and structures in Minneapolis were ravaged by fires as one person was reportedly shot to death amid all the protesting. Police made an arrest in the case but details of that shooting were scarce as videos surfaced of officers threatening protesters. https://twitter.com/rtnordy/status/1265939354062598144?s=20 The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the protest's lone shooting victim was shot by a store owner. https://twitter.com/StribJany/status/1265889915310653440?s=20 However, it was the evolving details of Floyd's brazen police killing that was fueling the rage shown by protesters, including one who was shown with a bloody head after having been apparently shot by officers' rubber bullets. https://twitter.com/StribJany/status/1265907241808519169?s=20 One of the places that burned down was a Target store -- perhaps the flagship store as the company's headquarters are in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/exlusively_xo/status/1265911896181538817?s=20 Protesters turned into looters when they broke into the store and eventually lit it on fire. https://twitter.com/KEEMSTAR/status/1265919608743215104?s=20 There were also reports that officers in the city's 3rd precinct were being shot at. https://twitter.com/believe_coach/status/1265923428562993152?s=20 Wednesday was the second straight day and night of protests and police showed they were up to the task by wearing riot gear and shooting flash bangs at protesters as well as tear gas cannisters. https://twitter.com/kscullinfox9/status/1265776062191013890?s=20 Protesters vowed to keep his Floyd’s alive in an effort to achieve legal and social justice in the Minneapolis area’s latest high-profile police killing of a Black person. https://twitter.com/billkellerfox9/status/1265944304687685633?s=20 A tweet from someone who identified herself as a Minneapolis resident said that the images of the city burning gave her a sense of satisfaction. https://twitter.com/dickexpert/status/1265898046690414593?s=20 Some local residents raced to try to extinguish the fires in their neighborhood, perhaps to no avail because of the way they were raging. https://twitter.com/devkrinke/status/1265905849282826240?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images from the continued protests of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis as the city demands justice and an end to police violence.