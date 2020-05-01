CLOSE
Black Music Month
The Ultimate Battle: Erykah Badu & Jill Scott Set To Battle On Instagram Live

Jill Scott vs. Erykah Badu

Source: Glenn Parson/Jerrick Hill / IOneDigital/Getty

We have seen a lot of notorious battles on social media during the pandemic. From the infamous Teddy Riley vs. Babyface (Part 1 and Part 2) to Johntá Austin vs. Ne-Yo–the music greats are giving us the content we need.

Now, (a battle many of us have been waiting for) Erykah Badu and Jill Scott will be joining in on the fun. It was announced Friday afternoon on Verzuz TV’s Instagram  page that the two will be live sharing hits on May 9.

View this post on Instagram

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 #verzuz

A post shared by VERZUZ (@verzuz.tv) on

