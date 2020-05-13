Stevie Wonder’s Message To Indianapolis After Recent Police Incidents

Recently, the city of Indianapolis faced several instances where civilians were killed by Indianapolis Metro Police Department, including that of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed. While the IMPD is taking measures to solve the recent encounters and provide measures to stop this from happening in the future, many are still struggling to deal with the tragedies.

Legendary singer-songwriter, Stevie Wonder wanted to speak to the city if Indianapolis during this time. He called in to talk with Karen Vaughn about his thoughts and feelings about recent incidents.

He also offered words of encouragement and support to the Indianapolis community.

