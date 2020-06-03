CLOSE
This Papoose Tribute Is Just What We Needed [VIDEO]

Papoose makes a statement through his tribute to the victims of police shootings over the years. He says their names from A to Z just to remind us what we are fighting for. It’s terrible that we have to keep reminding America that Black Lives Matter but we will continue to stand up for our rights. Papoose has always been a voice for the culture so we thank him for this. It’s just what we needed. See full tribute below…

This Papoose Tribute Is Just What We Needed [VIDEO]  was originally published on kysdc.com

