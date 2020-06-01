CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Faith Evans Arrested In Alleged Domestic Abuse Against Spouse Stevie J

Things have gotten really ugly between Faith Evans and Stevie J. According to TMZ reports, their law enforcement sources say Evans was arrested earlier this week at around 1 AM after cops were called to their L.A.-area home.

Reportedly the couple got into a heated argument which eventually turned violent. Sources for TMZ say police saw visible marks and scratches on Stevie’s face and police arrested Faith and booked her for felony domestic violence.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Evans bonded out later the same day.

Faith has not made any comments about the reports and her Instagram profile photo is currently a picture of her with Stevie J, while Stevie’s IG bio currently reads: I love mine! Husband/Multiple Grammy Award-winning music producer/ “@vh1 tv producer.

The couple has dodged rumors about marital strife for some time now, but clearly, they are committed to making it work. Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine haven’t helped for anybody. Being confined in close quarters can definitely wreak havoc on any household. We hope they seek some counseling because violence is never the answer. Prayers up for the couple.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sean Diddy Combs & Faith Evans

Then & Now: Faith Evans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

13 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Faith Evans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Then & Now: Faith Evans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Then & Now: Faith Evans Over The Years [PHOTOS]

On this day in 1973, Faith Evans was born and 46 looks amazing on the singer! See photos of Bad Boy's first lady then, and now.

Faith Evans Arrested In Alleged Domestic Abuse Against Spouse Stevie J  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Faith Evans Arrested In Alleged Domestic Abuse Against…
 3 hours ago
06.01.20
The Wife Of Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, Who…
 3 hours ago
06.01.20
11 items
Black Twitter Drags Virgil Abloh For Showing Off…
 6 hours ago
06.01.20
“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized…
 7 hours ago
06.01.20
‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By…
 2 days ago
05.31.20
“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Tamar Braxton Did A Lot Of Self-Reflecting And…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Quarantine Meals: Pulled Pork Sliders With Carolina Gold…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Black Tony Is Babysitting And He’s Scared! [WATCH]
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Ro James Talks The Influence Of Gospel Music…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Kel Mitchell And His Wife Announce Their Second…
 3 days ago
05.29.20
Black Man Who Filmed White Woman Calling The…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 4 days ago
05.28.20
Kenya Confirms NeNe’s Alleged Secret Side Dude Allegations
 4 days ago
05.28.20
Close