Atlanta Officers Tase Young Man And Drag Him Out Of His Car After Curfew [VIDEO]

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

According to a video posted by CBS46 Atlanta, two Atlanta students were stopped by Atlanta Police downtown after curfew hours. Both students were visibly shook up as the officers approach the vehicle. After the young lady who was in the passenger side was pulled from the car by police, officers then decided to tase the driver before pulling him out of the car. On lookers visibly voiced their opposition to the arrest, yelling at officers to stop. We must warn you, the video is quite disturbing. If you would like to watch, check it out below…

RELATED: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Establishes A Curfew For The City Of Atlanta

Atlanta Officers Tase Young Man And Drag Him Out Of His Car After Curfew [VIDEO]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

