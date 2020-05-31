‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

The protests for George Floyd have been seen across the globe. Cities from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Columbus, Houston and more have seen nights of protest, fires and in some spaces, looting and assaults.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, a native of Missouri City who is no stranger to protests or being on the frontline, was struck by rubber bullets Saturday afternoon as Los Angeles police officers attempted to disperse a crowd protesting Floyd’s death.

In one video, LAPD can be seen firing rubber bullets trying to obtain control of the scene at Pan Pacific Park near Fairfax Avenue.

Sampson broadcasted all of it while on Instagram Live.

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” he said on Instagram. Another video showed him being hit with a baton as he was moving backward from the police.

“Y’all ain’t see no police f**king up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse,” he said, referring to COVID-19 protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse earlier this month. “Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f**king state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”

See videos from Sampson’s day in Los Angeles below.

kendrick sampson is the leader we need rn #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/oZIQqyc6y5 — moi. blm (@ciIIiqn) May 31, 2020

That’s 100% Kendrick Sampson aka Nate from #InsecureHBO on the front lines w/ protestors in LA. Batons are getting swung. pic.twitter.com/Cmz7e2oSva — Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) May 30, 2020

Glad I y’all witnessed this. Esp the video of them actually targeting us. He didn’t try to ricochet the bullets of the ground – one tactic – he pointed the gun DIRECTLY AT ME. I actually got hit 7 times with rubber bullets and many with batons. My boy has stitches. #DEFUNDPOLICE https://t.co/q6DLRnqlYG — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) May 31, 2020

Kendrick Sampson aka Nathan from #Insecure with the shits. I just watched deal with LAPD. Blatant abuse of force. pic.twitter.com/NUk0Wq0def — Wallace Wells (@Osito1034) May 30, 2020

