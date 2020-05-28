CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot And Loot In Minneapolis

The city of Minneapolis has reacted to the murder of George Floyd by rioting and looting throughout the city leaving one man dead.  Videos of protesters have surfaced social media of citizens burning local businesses and looting inside of a Target.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fox News reports that “Mayor Jacob Fey reached out to Governor Tim Walz to deploy the National Guard to the city” due to the city getting violent. Tear gas, rubber bullets, and chemical irritant was used to control crowds during protests.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Protestors started at the same location where George Floyd was accused of committing forgery, a grocery store, where he later died after a police officer kneeled on his neck. According to Fox News, the officer and the three others involved have since been fired and identified as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

Since yesterday (May 27), Minneapolis residents have damaged various stores within the city leaving one protestor dead. There is no confirmation as to the reason why the man was shot but CBS Minnesota states that “he had been shot by a store owner, police spokesman John Elder said that was “one of the theories”.”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [PHOTOS]

8 photos Launch gallery

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [PHOTOS]

#GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [PHOTOS]

In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd’s life are now available to a concerned public. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral. Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd’s neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified. With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis. Below, we’ll share what we’ve learned about George Floyd that we’ve been able to pull from public sources. Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkAPfUVluUM

One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot And Loot In Minneapolis  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Hot Spot: Who Can Battle TLC In A…
 2 hours ago
05.28.20
Kenya Confirms NeNe’s Alleged Secret Side Dude Allegations
 2 hours ago
05.28.20
Judge Hatchett Predicts What Will Happen In The…
 2 hours ago
05.28.20
The COVID-19 Death Toll Has Surpassed 100,000 In…
 4 hours ago
05.28.20
One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot…
 5 hours ago
05.28.20
David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Octavia Spencer Reveals Her Real Age On Her…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will…
 1 day ago
05.27.20
Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Close