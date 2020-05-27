CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities React To The Murder Of George Floyd [WATCH]

2chainz is catching heat because his Atlanta restaurant was forced to close for not following coronavirus business guidelines.  TMZ reports that the police drove passed the restaurant and noticed the building was too active.

Meek Mill, Ice T, and more celebrities share their thoughts on the recent murder of George Floyd who was killed in Minneapolis.  A police officer was caught on camera kneeling on his neck after repeating he couldn’t breathe.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities React To The Murder Of George Floyd [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
David Banner Discusses Sacrifices In The Black Community…
 8 hours ago
05.27.20
Hot Spot: 2Chainz Restaurant Shuts Down & Celebrities…
 8 hours ago
05.27.20
The Internet Doesn’t Forget! Jimmy Fallon Apologizes For…
 9 hours ago
05.27.20
Porsha Williams Shares An Update On Her Marriage…
 11 hours ago
05.27.20
Gayle King Says It Feels Like “Open Season”…
 13 hours ago
05.27.20
Octavia Spencer Reveals Her Real Age On Her…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will…
 14 hours ago
05.27.20
Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Central Park “Karen” Lost Her Job And Her…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After…
 1 day ago
05.26.20
20 items
Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos
 1 day ago
05.26.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…
 2 days ago
05.26.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 5 days ago
05.22.20
Close