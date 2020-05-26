CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact On Social Distancing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dr. Myrna Dartson speaks on the psychological impact of social distancing and how to combat feeling alone if you’re struggling. 

She opens up on ways we can social distance and still interact with others while trying to stay sane.

One piece of advice that Dartson gives is to avoid alcohol during this time.  Even though sales are up in liquor purchases, Dr. Dartson says that consuming alcohol while you’re lonely can cause major issues in the future.

 

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

socialHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact On Social Distancing [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Man Dies After Minneapolis Officer Puts Knee…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
Dr. Myrna Dartson Speaks On The Psychological Impact…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
Central Park “Karen” Lost Her Job And Her…
 5 hours ago
05.26.20
Social Media Calls Ayesha Curry A Hypocrite After…
 7 hours ago
05.26.20
20 items
Quarantine Edition: Celebrity Memorial Day Weekend Photos
 7 hours ago
05.26.20
Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth…
 8 hours ago
05.26.20
Kandi Burruss Talks Winning ‘The Masked Singer’ [EXCLUSIVE…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Teyana Taylor Releases “Made It” To Celebrate The…
 4 days ago
05.22.20
Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Tammy Rivera Regrets Getting Liposuction
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Jeff Johnson 3 Things You Should Know About…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Tracee Ellis Ross Releases Video For “Love Myself”…
 5 days ago
05.21.20
Close